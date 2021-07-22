he concept of paid advertising and placement has changed radically, even over the past few years. Paid advertising opportunities abound throughout traditional and ‘non-traditional’ avenues – and we’re experts at each. Paid creative and placement allows smart businesses to share the precise message they wish directly to their target audience, and unlike earned media, placement is a sure thing.

Integrating advertising throughout the whole of the marketing mix is what separates the professionals from the amateurs. Leveraging your ads helps significantly in driving the message home – be it online or value-added editorial. We’ll place it perfectly and create visuals and messages that motivate.