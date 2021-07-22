When it comes to interactive marketing, that means a lot more than putting a website up and waiting for the calls and customers. Interactive is all about “engaging” the consumer in a meaningful way and sharing that throughout a number of online channels – your website, your social media, your interactive content.

And, the rules in interactive marketing are constantly evolving. Do you have time to keep up on all that? Having a mixologist firm allows you to gain best practices that can be employed throughout the whole of your marketing mix, as we focus on best techniques and bring those to bear to best market your business, product, service or organization.